Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to Ajay Devgn: 7 Bollywood heroes turned villains

Image credits: IMDB

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, known for romance, surprised fans with his psychopathic roles in "Darr" and "Baazigar," showcasing his remarkable versatility and depth.

 

Image credits: our own

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, known for heroics, impressed fans as a ruthless antagonist in "Tere Naam," showcasing his ability to portray darker characters.

 

Image credits: instagram

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's manipulative villain in "Dhoom 3" demonstrated his acting range, seamlessly blending charm with malice to captivate audiences with his unconventional role.

 

Image credits: Facebook

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's intense performance as a villain in "Animal" added depth to his character, surprising fans and showcasing his remarkable transformation.

 

Image credits: instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's cunning villain in "Ajnabee" was memorable, demonstrating his ability to switch from hero to villain and keep audiences engaged.

Image credits: Social Media

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat" transformed him into a formidable villain that captivated fans and critics alike.

 

Image credits: IMDb

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, often a hero, showcased his darker side as a vengeful antagonist in "Omkara," earning critical acclaim and fan admiration.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One