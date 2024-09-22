Ranveer Singh to Ajay Devgn: 7 Bollywood heroes turned villains

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, known for romance, surprised fans with his psychopathic roles in "Darr" and "Baazigar," showcasing his remarkable versatility and depth.
Salman Khan, known for heroics, impressed fans as a ruthless antagonist in "Tere Naam," showcasing his ability to portray darker characters.
Aamir Khan's manipulative villain in "Dhoom 3" demonstrated his acting range, seamlessly blending charm with malice to captivate audiences with his unconventional role.
Bobby Deol's intense performance as a villain in "Animal" added depth to his character, surprising fans and showcasing his remarkable transformation.
Akshay Kumar's cunning villain in "Ajnabee" was memorable, demonstrating his ability to switch from hero to villain and keep audiences engaged.
Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat" transformed him into a formidable villain that captivated fans and critics alike.
Ajay Devgn, often a hero, showcased his darker side as a vengeful antagonist in "Omkara," earning critical acclaim and fan admiration.