Super Deluxe to Andhadhun - Top 7 Indian dark comedies on OTT

In the mood for some twisted comedy? Dark comedies are what you seek when in need of some gore-mixed fun. Here are some of the best Indian dark comedies.

Super Deluxe

The stories in this Tamil-language dark comedy film, available on Disney+Hotstar, revolve around an unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman.

Ludo

In this screwball comedy film, directed by Anurag Basu, the game of fate and chance intertwines seemingly different stories.

Good Luck Jerry

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, this dark comedy is about an innocent girl named Jerry, who finds herself in a world of drugs.

Jolly LLB

In this courtroom dark comedy, a struggling lawyer comes upon a hit-and-run case and decides to fight for the victims.

7 Khoon Maaf

This Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer dark comedy, sees love hungry Susanna commit murders in quest of finding the perfect man.

Darlings

When a love marriage takes a dark turn, Badru, played by Alia Bhat sets out to take revenge on her husband in this dark comedy movie on Netflix.

Andhadhun

In this Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte starring movie, a blind piano player finds himself amidst a murder case.

