Inception to La La Land: 8 best Hollywood films on Netflix right now!

Entertainment
The algorithm stopping you from finding what you want? Let us help! Quit searching and take a look at these high-ranking films that are streaming on Netflix.
When a peaceful protest turns into a violent clash between the protesters and the police, the world witnesses one of the most notorious trials in history.
Based on the life of Jonathan Larson, witness the struggle of an artist to do what he loves and make something meaningful before time runs out.
Directed by Martin Scorsese, Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept being involved with the Bufalino crime family.
A musical treat that intertwines two lovers who work to achieve their dreams and careers, but are then torn between difficult choices.
Nolan’s brainiest art, a troubled thief who extracts secrets from dreams, takes on a job to plant an idea in the target’s subconscious.
A love story blooms between Elio and Oliver in 1980s Italy, leading to a series of emotional events and Elio discovering himself.
The toxic masculinity of a rancher comes in the way of his brother’s new wife and son. But hidden secrets are exposed.
Following Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, we discover her talents in sleuthing, the dangers of the job and her brother’s guidance.