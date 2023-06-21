Fan of Korean Storytelling? 7 Romantic K-Dramas you should not miss!

Entertainment
K-Drama fans assemble! As the monsoons are here, ready to curl up and get cozy for some romantic feels with these popular K Dramas? Check them out.
Based on a long running Webtoon, the story revolves around a high-school girl, who hides her checkered reality behind her make-up skills.
The show narrates the story of Shin Ha-ri, substituting herself for a friend’s blind date, who turns out to be her boss.
This K-Drama revolves around a narcissistic Vice-Chairman and his Secretary. But unexpected romance blooms in the professional environment.
A soldier of the Korean Special Forces falls in love with a surgeon, but their professions keep them apart. Will the Romance be short-lived?
Cursed to live an immortal life, a 900-year-old Goblin searches for his bride, the only one who can help free him.
Through multiple stories of people who live and work on Jeju Island, we witness the sweet and bitter sides of Romance.
Witness an emotional healing that takes place when an antisocial children’s book writer crosses paths with a caretaker at a psych ward.