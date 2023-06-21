Entertainment

Fan of Korean Storytelling? 7 Romantic K-Dramas you should not miss!

K-Drama fans assemble! As the monsoons are here, ready to curl up and get cozy for some romantic feels with these popular K Dramas? Check them out.

Image credits: Posters

True Beauty (2020)

Based on a long running Webtoon, the story revolves around a high-school girl, who hides her checkered reality behind her make-up skills.

Image credits: Wallpaper Cave

Business Proposal (2022)

The show narrates the story of Shin Ha-ri, substituting herself for a friend’s blind date, who turns out to be her boss.

Image credits: Wallpapers

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

This K-Drama revolves around a narcissistic Vice-Chairman and his Secretary. But unexpected romance blooms in the professional environment.

Image credits: IMDb

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

A soldier of the Korean Special Forces falls in love with a surgeon, but their professions keep them apart. Will the Romance be short-lived?

Image credits: Wallpaper Cave

Goblin (2016)

Cursed to live an immortal life, a 900-year-old Goblin searches for his bride, the only one who can help free him.

Image credits: Just Watch

Our Blues (2022)

Through multiple stories of people who live and work on Jeju Island, we witness the sweet and bitter sides of Romance.

Image credits: Han Cinema

It’s Okay to Not be Okay (2020)

Witness an emotional healing that takes place when an antisocial children’s book writer crosses paths with a caretaker at a psych ward.

Image credits: Amazon Media
Find Next One