Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities

If you think that superheroes are immune to mental disabilities, then you are wrong. There are several Marvel superheroes in different disability spectrums.
Matthew Murdock was blinded as a child in an accident, this caused his other senses to enhance to a superhuman level. He is a lawyer by day and a vigilante by night.
Clint Barton or Hawkeye has a hearing disability. Actor Jeremy Renner can be seen wearing purple hearing aids in the MCU while playing the character.
Maya Lopez is the first Native-American superhero with a hearing disability, also she uses ASL to communicate.
James Rhodes or War Machine was paralyzed in one leg during the MCU movie Captain America: Civil War, and Tony Stark built him an apparatus to walk again.
Popular actors Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy can be seen on screen in a wheelchair in the role of Charles Xavier. This powerful telepath is an icon for people with disabilities.
Eddie McDonough, born with cerebral palsy, used his superior intelligence to build a powered suit that would grant him enhanced strength and hide the weakness of his atrophied arm.
Marc Spector aka Moon Knight suffers from dissociative identity disorder. He was brought back to life by the Egyptian god Khonshu, who granted him superpowers.