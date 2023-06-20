Lack Motivation? 8 films to pump up your productivity this Yoga Day!

Entertainment
If you are feeling down and low, these movies shall help in fueling your motivation and inspire you to get out there and seize the day. Just like some good yoga. By Mahalekshmi
Homer Hickam, a coal miner’s son, gets inspired to build rockets when the first artificial satellite Sputnik is launched into space.
John Keating, an English teacher, encourages his students to break free from the norm, and live life unapologetically.
Pi Patel survives in a lifeboat that is adrift in the sea. He fights against odds with the company of a male Bengal tiger.
Will Hunting, a mathematics genius, develops a rocky rapport with his psychiatrist Dr Sean Maguireto, who helps him get his life on track.
A Caucasian family adopts Michael, a homeless African-American teenager, to save him from a life on the streets and helps him discover a fruitful journey.
A man with low IQ looks back on the early years of his life, as he journeys through key historical moments in history. An inspirational film indeed!
As Chris’s professional failures leads to his wife leaving him, he is stuck with no money and his son’s custody to deal with.
John Nash, an asocial mathematical genius, accepts an assignment from William Parcher. But, there are some revelations that changes his life.