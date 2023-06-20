Entertainment

Lack Motivation? 8 films to pump up your productivity this Yoga Day!

If you are feeling down and low, these movies shall help in fueling your motivation and inspire you to get out there and seize the day. Just like some good yoga. By Mahalekshmi

Image credits: Poster

October Sky (1999)

Homer Hickam, a coal miner’s son, gets inspired to build rockets when the first artificial satellite Sputnik is launched into space.

Image credits: IMDb

Dead Poets Society (1989)

John Keating, an English teacher, encourages his students to break free from the norm, and live life unapologetically.

Image credits: IMDb

Life of Pi (2012)

Pi Patel survives in a lifeboat that is adrift in the sea. He fights against odds with the company of a male Bengal tiger.

Image credits: Google

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Will Hunting, a mathematics genius, develops a rocky rapport with his psychiatrist Dr Sean Maguireto, who helps him get his life on track.

Image credits: IMDb

The Blind Side (2009)

A Caucasian family adopts Michael, a homeless African-American teenager, to save him from a life on the streets and helps him discover a fruitful journey.

Image credits: Wallpaper Cave

Forrest Gump (1994)

A man with low IQ looks back on the early years of his life, as he journeys through key historical moments in history. An inspirational film indeed!

Image credits: Pinterest

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

As Chris’s professional failures leads to his wife leaving him, he is stuck with no money and his son’s custody to deal with.

Image credits: Pxfuel

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

John Nash, an asocial mathematical genius, accepts an assignment from William Parcher. But, there are some revelations that changes his life.

Image credits: IMDb
