Sunny Leone stopped by Kerala University from performing on campus

Kerala University's Vice Chancellor denies permission for a Sunny Leone stage show at the University College of Engineering, sparking debate on campus event policies

Event Denial

Kerala University's VC denies permission for Sunny Leone stage show at Engineering College, citing lack of prior approval

Union Disobedience

College union proceeds with plans despite government ban on DJ parties and concerts after a tragic stampede incident at CUSAT

Administrative Stand

Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal emphasizes strict prohibition on unauthorized events organized by student unions on or off campus

Government Directive

Ban on musical events imposed as a precautionary measure following the CUSAT tragedy that claimed four lives

Sunny Leone's Role

Sunny Leone, known for her Bollywood career, was recently featured in a Malayalam film, "Mrudhu Bhave Dhruda Kruthye''

Public Reaction

University's decision sparks debate on campus culture and freedom of entertainment amidst administrative controls

Future Implications

Uncertainty looms over student responses and campus event policies following the VC's firm stance against unauthorized programs

