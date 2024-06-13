Sunny Leone stopped by Kerala University from performing on campus

Entertainment
Kerala University's Vice Chancellor denies permission for a Sunny Leone stage show at the University College of Engineering, sparking debate on campus event policies
Kerala University's VC denies permission for Sunny Leone stage show at Engineering College, citing lack of prior approval
College union proceeds with plans despite government ban on DJ parties and concerts after a tragic stampede incident at CUSAT
Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal emphasizes strict prohibition on unauthorized events organized by student unions on or off campus
Ban on musical events imposed as a precautionary measure following the CUSAT tragedy that claimed four lives
Sunny Leone, known for her Bollywood career, was recently featured in a Malayalam film, "Mrudhu Bhave Dhruda Kruthye''
University's decision sparks debate on campus culture and freedom of entertainment amidst administrative controls
Uncertainty looms over student responses and campus event policies following the VC's firm stance against unauthorized programs