Kartik Aaryan reveals his FIRST pay cheque amount

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan is presently considered one of the most bankable actors. He has progressed significantly in his profession, from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he discussed his financial difficulties and disclosed how much he earned as his first pay cheque for his debut film.
Kartik Aaryan stated that he earned Rs 70,000 and began earning money only after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik said to the portal, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama wasn’t Rs 1 crore.
It was Rs 70,000. It’s all instinct, and your choices help you shoot up through the ranks.
” He further said, “I didn’t make that much even for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” adding, “I started making money only after Sonu…”
“Those days, I used to worry a lot about TDS. The tax would already be deducted from my paycheque. I made Rs 63,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama after taxes."
"TDS used to really worry me. I remember making Rs 1,500 for my first ad, and Rs 70,000 for the first film. And now, I’ve climbed up to this number,” he added.