Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: When, where, what not to wear

Image credits: Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23, 2024.

Image credits: Social Media

Their wedding audio invitation is going viral revealing the marriage details.

Image credits: Social Media

Wedding time

As per Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding card, their wedding celebrations will start at 8 pm on June 23.

Image credits: Social Media

Wedding dress code

The invite mentions that the guests may come dressed in formal outfits.

Image credits: Social Media

What not to wear

The couple has made it clear that no guest can wear red at their wedding celebration.

Image credits: Social Media

Guest list

Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and others. Salman Khan is also expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

Image credits: Social Media
