Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: When, where, what not to wear

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23, 2024.
Their wedding audio invitation is going viral revealing the marriage details.
As per Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding card, their wedding celebrations will start at 8 pm on June 23.
The invite mentions that the guests may come dressed in formal outfits.
The couple has made it clear that no guest can wear red at their wedding celebration.
Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and others. Salman Khan is also expected to attend the wedding ceremony.