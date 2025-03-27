Anupamaa to YRKKH: Week 11 TRP ratings report

Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly's show 'Anupamaa' is at the top of the TRP list. This show has received a rating of 2.4
'Udne Ki Aasha' is also at number two in the TRP list. This show has received a rating of 2.3
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is in the TRP, but this week the TRP of this show has fallen. It has received a rating of 2.2
In the TRP list, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has got the fourth position with a rating of 1.8
'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' has got the fifth position in TRP with a rating of 1.8
'Lakshmi Ka Safar' is at number six in TRP. This show has received a rating of 1.8
'Jaadu Teri Nazar' has got the seventh position with a rating of 1.7
