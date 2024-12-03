Entertainment

Jhanak Spoiler: Did THIS person kill Jhanaks father?

This character dies in the show

Jhanak is witnessing new twists every day. Currently, the show depicts the death of Jhanak's real father, Brijbhushan, due to a gunshot wound.

Jhanak is devastated

Jhanak will be devastated after hearing the news of Brijbhushan's death. Anirudh will stand by her as her support system.

Anirudh tells Jhanak this

Anirudh will then tell Jhanak that he suspects Srishti is behind her father's shooting, leaving Jhanak even more distressed.

This character will enter the show

During Brijbhushan's last rites, the story takes a turn with the entry of Aditya Kapoor, who will fully support Jhanak.

Anirudh makes this plan

Chhotton and Anirudh will ask Jhanak to go to the Bose House, but she refuses. Anirudh then devises a plan.

What will happen in the show?

In the coming days, Anirudh will marry Jhanak and bring her to the Bose House as his wife, leading to much drama. Arshi will be devastated.

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Top 10 big-budget Indian movies of 2024

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New love story and twists coming soon

Who is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri's sister faces murder charge