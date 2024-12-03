Jhanak Spoiler: Did THIS person kill Jhanaks father?

Entertainment
Jhanak is witnessing new twists every day. Currently, the show depicts the death of Jhanak's real father, Brijbhushan, due to a gunshot wound.
Jhanak will be devastated after hearing the news of Brijbhushan's death. Anirudh will stand by her as her support system.
Anirudh will then tell Jhanak that he suspects Srishti is behind her father's shooting, leaving Jhanak even more distressed.
During Brijbhushan's last rites, the story takes a turn with the entry of Aditya Kapoor, who will fully support Jhanak.
Chhotton and Anirudh will ask Jhanak to go to the Bose House, but she refuses. Anirudh then devises a plan.
In the coming days, Anirudh will marry Jhanak and bring her to the Bose House as his wife, leading to much drama. Arshi will be devastated.
