Entertainment

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is set for release soon. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside him, is generating immense excitement ahead of its theatrical debut.

Allu Arjun's Net woth

Allu Arjun is a Pan-India star. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and boasts a net worth of Rs. 460 crores.

Allu Arjun's 100 Crore Bungalow

Allu Arjun owns a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Spread across 8000 sq ft, this bungalow is valued at Rs. 100 crores.

Allu Arjun's 7 Crore Vanity Van

Allu Arjun possesses a highly expensive vanity van. He purchased the van for Rs. 3.5 crores and customized it to his liking, bringing its total value to Rs. 7 crores.

Allu Arjun's 80 Crore Private Jet

Superstar Allu Arjun owns a lavish private jet, estimated to be worth Rs. 80 crores.

Allu Arjun's Luxury Car Collection

Allu Arjun boasts a stunning luxury car collection, featuring a Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJ L, and BMW X6 M Sport, worth crores.

Allu Arjun's Multiplex and Studio

Allu Arjun has built a multiplex in Hyderabad named AAA. He also owns a studio spread across 10 acres.

Allu Arjun's Remuneration

Allu Arjun has increased his remuneration by 30%. He is reportedly charging Rs. 100 crores for Pushpa 2. He also endorses several brands.

Top 10 big-budget Indian movies of 2024

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New love story and twists coming soon

Who is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri's sister faces murder charge

Urmila to Bhagyashree: 8 stars from 90s; Know where they are now