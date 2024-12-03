Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is set for release soon. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside him, is generating immense excitement ahead of its theatrical debut.
Allu Arjun is a Pan-India star. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and boasts a net worth of Rs. 460 crores.
Allu Arjun owns a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Spread across 8000 sq ft, this bungalow is valued at Rs. 100 crores.
Allu Arjun possesses a highly expensive vanity van. He purchased the van for Rs. 3.5 crores and customized it to his liking, bringing its total value to Rs. 7 crores.
Superstar Allu Arjun owns a lavish private jet, estimated to be worth Rs. 80 crores.
Allu Arjun boasts a stunning luxury car collection, featuring a Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJ L, and BMW X6 M Sport, worth crores.
Allu Arjun has built a multiplex in Hyderabad named AAA. He also owns a studio spread across 10 acres.
Allu Arjun has increased his remuneration by 30%. He is reportedly charging Rs. 100 crores for Pushpa 2. He also endorses several brands.
Top 10 big-budget Indian movies of 2024
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New love story and twists coming soon
Who is Aliya Fakhri? Nargis Fakhri's sister faces murder charge
Urmila to Bhagyashree: 8 stars from 90s; Know where they are now