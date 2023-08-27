SRK to Deepika Padukone: 6 actors who did not win the National Award

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, 6 iconic Bollywood actors who, despite their fame, haven't won the National Award
Shah Rukh Khan is known for his versatile roles and global fan following. Despite his immense contribution to the industry, he hasn't won a National Award yet
Deepika Padukone is recognized for her powerful performances and beauty. Her impactful roles in films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Piku' haven't earned her a National Award
Rajesh Khanna's charm and acting prowess defined an era. Despite his iconic roles in films like "Anand" and "Bawarchi," he never secured a National Award
Aamir Khan is renowned for his dedication to cinema, Aamir Khan's films often tackle social issues. While he's achieved numerous accolades, the National Award has eluded him
Dev Anand, is known for his charismatic performances. Dev Anand's contributions to Indian cinema is immense, yet he never clinched a National Award
Dilip Kumar's profound acting in classics like "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Devdas" earned him admiration, but a National Award remained elusive