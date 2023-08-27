Entertainment

SRK to Deepika Padukone: 6 actors who did not win the National Award

Image credits: IMDB

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his versatile roles and global fan following. Despite his immense contribution to the industry, he hasn't won a National Award yet 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is recognized for her powerful performances and beauty. Her impactful roles in films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Piku' haven't earned her a National Award

Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna's charm and acting prowess defined an era. Despite his iconic roles in films like "Anand" and "Bawarchi," he never secured a National Award

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is renowned for his dedication to cinema, Aamir Khan's films often tackle social issues. While he's achieved numerous accolades, the National Award has eluded him

Dev Anand

Dev Anand, is known for his charismatic performances. Dev Anand's contributions to Indian cinema is immense, yet he never clinched a National Award

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's profound acting in classics like "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Devdas" earned him admiration, but a National Award remained elusive

