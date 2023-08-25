'Aakhri Sach' to 'Ahsoka': New OTT releases to binge this weekend

Entertainment
From action to romance, your favourite OTT platforms, are churning out content at lightning speed, with new releases on the bill every week. Know what to binge for this weekend.
Starring Tamannaah Bhatia as the investigating officer of an alleged mass suicide case that shakes the entire nation, unveiling secrets and twisted stories of a family.
This legal drama series that follows the life of a young and inexperienced lawyer named Lakhan in Lucknow. Streaming on Jio Cinema.
The popular Norwegian drama returns with its third instalment. Set in the small fictional town of Edda in Hordaland, the series shows epic final battle between gods and giants.
This series is about a substitute teacher at an international school who single-handedly takes down the robbers at a supermarket, capturing police attention.
Marking the debut of rapper Raftaar in the world of acting, this musical comedy-drama series revolves around the lives of three young filmmakers.
This video game based fantasy heist movie revolves around a group of adventurers on their search for a lost relic.
This Telugu-language supernatural fantasy comedy evolves around an arrogant and dominating IT professional who is given a second chance after death to undo his wrongs.
The Kanada movie revolves around everything that happened in a boy's hostel one night just before the exams as the warden of the hostel commits suicide.
The plot of this Star Wars franchise is set after the Galactic Empire's fall, where Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) investigates the galaxy's new threat.