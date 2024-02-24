Entertainment

Sridevi death anniversary: 7 popular movies of all time to watch NOW

Here are seven of her best films that you can enjoy during the weekend

Image credits: Poster

Lamhe (1991)

"Lamhe" is a Yash Chopra-directed romantic drama about unusual love and relationships. Sridevi shows her acting range in two roles.

Image credits: Poster

Mr. India (1987)

This iconic sci-fi superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur features Sridevi in a memorable role as a journalist named Seema. 

Image credits: Poster

Sadma (1983)

Sadma is a poignant tale of love and innocence. Sridevi's portrayal of Nehalata, a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia, is considered one of her finest performances.

Image credits: Poster

Nagina (1986)

This fantasy thriller, directed by Harmesh Malhotra, features Sridevi as a shape-shifting snake woman. Her captivating performance make it a must-watch for fans.
 

Image credits: Poster

English Vinglish (2012)

Sridevi makes a remarkable comeback with this heartwarming film directed by Gauri Shinde. Portraying the role of a middle-aged woman striving to learn English.

Image credits: Poster

Mom (2017)

Sridevi plays the role of a mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter. Her powerful performance received widespread acclaim and reaffirmed her status as a powerhouse performer.
 

Image credits: Poster

Chandni (1989)

Directed by Yash Chopra, Chandni is a classic romantic drama that showcases Sridevi's acting prowess. Her portrayal of the titular character, alongside Rishi Kapoor.

Image credits: Movie still
Find Next One