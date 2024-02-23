SPOTTED! Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi; celebs elevate style game

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a black ensemble with black and white shoes at Mumbai Airport
Emraan Hashmi wore a dark blue jacket and lower while he attended the 'Crakk' screening
Kartik Aaryan in a black t-shirt and black pants was spotted outside Mumbai airport
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a grey jacket and blue pants outside a salon in Bandra
Shahid Kapoor returned after attending the wedding of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh from Goa airport
Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport in a dark blue long outfit
Arjun Rampal arrived with his wife at the 'Crakk' screening wearing a grey check suit
Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a red saree as she attended the film 'Crakk' screening