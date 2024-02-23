Entertainment

SPOTTED! Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi; celebs elevate style game

Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a black ensemble with black and white shoes at Mumbai Airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi wore a dark blue jacket and lower while he attended the 'Crakk' screening

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan in a black t-shirt and black pants was spotted outside Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a grey jacket and blue pants outside a salon in Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor returned after attending the wedding of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh from Goa airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport in a dark blue long outfit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Rampal with his wife

Arjun Rampal arrived with his wife at the 'Crakk' screening wearing a grey check suit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a red saree as she attended the film 'Crakk' screening

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
