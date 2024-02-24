Entertainment

Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 7 best movies of the maestro

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpieces blend visual opulence with emotional depth, captivating audiences worldwide with grandeur and profound storytelling

Devdas (2002)

A grand adaptation of the classic novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit. The film depicts tragic love story of Devdas and Paro

Black (2005)

Black tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her relationship with her teacher

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

A vibrant adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, set in rural Gujarat. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film is known for its colorful visuals

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

An epic historical romance based on the love story of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani

Padmaavat (2018)

A historical epic based on the poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film stirred controversy but was also praised for its visual splendor, performances, and storytelling

Saawariya (2007)

Bhansali's first venture into the romantic genre, Saawariya is a visually stunning film set in a dreamy, fairy tale-like world, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

A romantic drama starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn. The film revolves around a love triangle and explores themes of love, sacrifice

