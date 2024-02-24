Happy Birthday Pooja Bhatt: 6 unknown facts about the 'Sadak' actress

Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt made her directorial debut at the age of 21 with the film 'Paap' (2003). She demonstrated her versatility by directing, producing, and acting in the movie.
Pooja Bhatt has been involved in various initiatives, including advocating for animal rights and supporting causes related to women's empowerment and mental health awareness.
Pooja Bhatt has been open about her struggles with alcohol addiction and has spread awareness to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery.
Pooja Bhatt is actively involved in philanthropic efforts. She has supported initiatives aimed at providing education and healthcare services to underprivileged communities.
Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Her half-sister, Alia Bhatt, is also a successful actress in Bollywood.
Pooja Bhatt is primarily known for her work in Indian cinema. Her films have been showcased at various film festivals around the world.