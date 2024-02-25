Entertainment

SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta looked graceful in a yellow outfit that came with golden work on it. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport in a white top and blue pants.

Bobby Deol with son

Bobby Deol attended Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's birthday party with his son and the two twinned in white shirts and black pants. 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty visited the One8 restaurant in Juhu wearing a white short outfit.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked cute as she wore a blue crop top and jeans for her airport look.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza was seen at exceed office in a white and blue outfit that came with a check printed plazo pants.

