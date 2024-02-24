Entertainment

SPOTTED: Aamir Khan to Madhuri Dixit; celebs don their classy outfits

Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit to Nushrratt Bharuccha and others were spotted in the city wearing their classy best. Let's check out their outfits

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha attended Bhagyashree's birthday looking a glam doll. She wore a grey off-shoulder top paired with dark green pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport in a white tank top and denims which he paired with a army green colour jacket

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was spotted in a grey t-shirt and black pants at Kalina private airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar was spotted wearing a black blazer and grey pants in the city looking glamorous

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran

'Awarapan' actress Shriya Saran was spotted in a light blue dress at Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit attended Bhagyashree's birthday party in a red leather jacket and black skirt

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday was spotted at Bhagyashree's birthday bash in a olive green sweatshirt and black pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed was spotted wearing a denim outfit at Mumbai International airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
