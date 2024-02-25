Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
Celebrating Shahid Kapoor's birthday! From 'Ishq Vishk' to 'Kabir Singh,' his versatility and charm have made him a Bollywood favorite
This romantic comedy marked Shahid Kapoor's debut in Bollywood, where he played a college student
In this romantic comedy-drama, Shahid Kapoor portrayed a depressed businessman who finds solace and love during a train journey
Shahid Kapoor showcased his versatility by playing twin brothers with contrasting personalities in this crime thriller
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet earned Kapoor widespread acclaim for his intense portrayal of the titular character
Though not the lead, Kapoor's portrayal of Rawal Ratan Singh, the husband of Queen Padmavati, was notable in this epic period drama
Kapoor's portrayal of the titular character, a brilliant yet self-destructive surgeon, earned both praise and criticism in this controversial romantic drama
Kapoor played the role of a drug-addicted Punjabi rock star in this film, which shed light on the drug abuse issue prevalent in Punjab