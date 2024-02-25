Entertainment

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 best films of the actor

Celebrating Shahid Kapoor's birthday! From 'Ishq Vishk' to 'Kabir Singh,' his versatility and charm have made him a Bollywood favorite

Image credits: IMDb

Ishq Vishk

This romantic comedy marked Shahid Kapoor's debut in Bollywood, where he played a college student

Image credits: IMDb

Jab We Met

In this romantic comedy-drama, Shahid Kapoor portrayed a depressed businessman who finds solace and love during a train journey

Image credits: IMDb

Kaminey

Shahid Kapoor showcased his versatility by playing twin brothers with contrasting personalities in this crime thriller

Image credits: IMDb

Haider

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet earned Kapoor widespread acclaim for his intense portrayal of the titular character

Image credits: IMDb

Padmaavat

Though not the lead, Kapoor's portrayal of Rawal Ratan Singh, the husband of Queen Padmavati, was notable in this epic period drama

Image credits: IMDb

Kabir Singh

Kapoor's portrayal of the titular character, a brilliant yet self-destructive surgeon, earned both praise and criticism in this controversial romantic drama

Image credits: IMDb

Udta Punjab

Kapoor played the role of a drug-addicted Punjabi rock star in this film, which shed light on the drug abuse issue prevalent in Punjab

Image credits: IMDb
