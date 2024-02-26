Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares no makeup Sunday selfie

Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories to post a sun-kissed selfie of herself enjoying a quiet Sunday.

The picture

In the picture, she is seen looking at the sun, which is shining brightly on her face and has drops of water on it. 

Her hair is left open, and the snap exposes her neck to the sun showing herself without makeup.

'The Desi Girl' captioned this photo "Fresh faced Sundays" with a love-struck emoji.

Professional front

On the work front, the actress is gearing up to star in the Bollywood flick 'Jee Le Zara', with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She recently turned executive producer for the Oscar-nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger'.

