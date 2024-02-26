Pankaj Udhas passes away: Iconic songs of the late ghazal singer

Entertainment
This iconic ghazal from the movie "Naam" touched hearts with its emotional lyrics and Pankaj Udhas's heartfelt rendition.
Known for its timeless appeal, this ghazal became synonymous with Pankaj Udhas's soothing voice.
With its gentle melody and evocative lyrics, this ghazal showcases Pankaj Udhas's ability to convey complex emotions with simplicity.
This ghazal, featuring in the album "Ahista Ahista," is a mesmerizing blend of poignant lyrics and melodious music. Pankaj Udhas's velvety voice adds depth and emotion to the song.
Another gem from the album "Ahista Ahista," "Mukarar" is celebrated for its enchanting melody and profound lyrics. Pankaj Udhas's rendition elevates the song to new heights.
Though primarily known for his ghazals, Pankaj Udhas showcased his versatility with this popular Bollywood song from the movie "Saajan."