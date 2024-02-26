Entertainment

Pankaj Udhas passes away: Iconic songs of the late ghazal singer

Image credits: Instagram

'Chitthi Aayi Hai'

This iconic ghazal from the movie "Naam" touched hearts with its emotional lyrics and Pankaj Udhas's heartfelt rendition. 

Image credits: Instagram

'Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera'

Known for its timeless appeal, this ghazal became synonymous with Pankaj Udhas's soothing voice.

Image credits: Instagram

'Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein'

With its gentle melody and evocative lyrics, this ghazal showcases Pankaj Udhas's ability to convey complex emotions with simplicity.
 

Image credits: Instagram

'Ahista'

This ghazal, featuring in the album "Ahista Ahista," is a mesmerizing blend of poignant lyrics and melodious music. Pankaj Udhas's velvety voice adds depth and emotion to the song.

Image credits: Instagram

'Mukarar'

Another gem from the album "Ahista Ahista," "Mukarar" is celebrated for its enchanting melody and profound lyrics. Pankaj Udhas's rendition elevates the song to new heights.

Image credits: Instagram

'Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise'

Though primarily known for his ghazals, Pankaj Udhas showcased his versatility with this popular Bollywood song from the movie "Saajan."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One