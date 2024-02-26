Entertainment

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

Pankaj Udhas, who made his mark in the world of music, was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2006 for his extraordinary contributions in this field.

Image credits: X Twitter

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

His wife, Farida, was an air hostess, but both of their daughters were musically inclined.
 

Image credits: X Twitter

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

On the one hand, Nayaab Udhas married Indian classical musician Ojas Adhia and has her music ensemble. Riva, the second daughter, is also involved in the music industry. 

Image credits: Facebook

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

His initial earnings were only Rs 51. Pankaj's first earnings are reported to have come when he began singing alongside his brother during a conflict between China and India.

Image credits: X Twitter

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

At a period when patriotism was prevalent, Pankaj Udhas won over everyone by performing the song 'Ae Watan Ke Logon' at a programme.

Image credits: Social Media

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

The unique aspect is that he was awarded a prize of Rs 51 for this song, which was his first income from singing.

Image credits: Social Media

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

Following this, he never looked back and rose to a new level in the world of singing and ghazal. 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One