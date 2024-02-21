Entertainment

SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game

From Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha to Malaika Arora; celebs were spotted in their all glamour throughout the city. Let's check out their outfits

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted in a white long dress as she attended Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha Kapoor

Ranbir was spotted with daughter Raha as they attended the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty looked gracious in a white dress which she paired with a beige crop jacket

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was spotted in a black hoodie and grey cargo pants at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted in a beige jumpsuit as she left Manish Malhotra's house

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal was spotted at Mumbai airport in a t-shirt and blue denims which he paired with a leather jacket

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One