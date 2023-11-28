Farha to Fauda: 7 middle-eastern dramas to watch

Entertainment
Fauda to Farha are 7 middle-eastern dramas with political intricacies, love, separation themes and others. Watch these 7 films/series if you like stories from the middle-east
Farha is a critically acclaimed movie that highlighs the events of the Nakba of 1948 and Farha, a surviour of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians
A thrilling Israeli series that follows an undercover unit operating in Palestinian territories
A Lebanese drama series that revolves around a family living on the borders between Lebanon and Syria
An Egyptian drama series that focuses on the lives and challenges faced by a group of teenage girls
This Egyptian mystery drama that follows a group of friends who become entangled in a murder investigation