Farha to Fauda: 7 middle-eastern dramas to watch

Fauda to Farha are 7 middle-eastern dramas with political intricacies, love, separation themes and others. Watch these 7 films/series if you like stories from the middle-east

Farha

Farha is a critically acclaimed movie that highlighs the events of the Nakba of 1948 and Farha, a surviour of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

Fauda

A thrilling Israeli series that follows an undercover unit operating in Palestinian territories

Al Hayba

A Lebanese drama series that revolves around a family living on the borders between Lebanon and Syria

Hekayat Banat

An Egyptian drama series that focuses on the lives and challenges faced by a group of teenage girls

Secret of the Nile

This Egyptian mystery drama that follows a group of friends who become entangled in a murder investigation

