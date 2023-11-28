Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants

Entertainment
Mannara Chopra has been nominated by the other house contestants.
Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi is having a tough time at the house and has wished to leave the house many times.
Although Rinku Dhawan is winning hearts in the house, the housemates feel she is not involved in the house topics as much as the other contestants are.
Many people in the Bigg Boss house have a problem with Ankita Lokhande's tone in the house, hence have nominated her.
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain is termed the mastermind of the house and is also accused of planning and plotting in the house.
Anurag Dobhal is nominated until the show ends by Bigg Boss as a result of his aggressive nature when he once destroyed a house property.