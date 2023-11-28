Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants

Image credits: Instagram

Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has been nominated by the other house contestants. 

Image credits: Instagram

Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi

Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi is having a tough time at the house and has wished to leave the house many times. 

Image credits: Instagram

Rinku Dhawan

Although Rinku Dhawan is winning hearts in the house, the housemates feel she is not involved in the house topics as much as the other contestants are. 

Image credits: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande

Many people in the Bigg Boss house have a problem with Ankita Lokhande's tone in the house, hence have nominated her. 

Image credits: Instagram

Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain is termed the mastermind of the house and is also accused of planning and plotting in the house.

Image credits: Instagram

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal is nominated until the show ends by Bigg Boss as a result of his aggressive nature when he once destroyed a house property. 

Image credits: Instagram
