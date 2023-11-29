Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 7 best on-screen pairs of Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' to 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan, Here's a list of 7 actresses with whom Vicky Kaushal has the best on screen chemistry

Image credits: IMDb

Alia Bhatt in 'Raazi'

Vicky Kaushal played the role of Alia Bhatt's husband who happened to be a Pakistani soldier. Their chemistry was hugely lauded

Yami Gautam in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam worked together in this military action film which was based on the 2016 Uri attacks

Taapsee Pannu in 'Manmarziyaan'

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu were paired in this romantic drama directed by Anurag Kashyap

Bhumi Pednekar in 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starred together in the horror drama

Kiara Advani in 'Lust Stories'

Vicky Kaushal's portrayal as Kiara's husband in this anthology segment directed by Karan Johar was huge applauded

Manushi Chillar in 'The Great Indian Family'

Though not a box-office hit, his pairing with Manushi Chillar got positive feedback

Sara Ali Khan in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan in this romantic-comedy drama was very fresh pairing and looked great on-screen

