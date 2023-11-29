Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 7 best on-screen pairs of Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' to 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan, Here's a list of 7 actresses with whom Vicky Kaushal has the best on screen chemistry
Vicky Kaushal played the role of Alia Bhatt's husband who happened to be a Pakistani soldier. Their chemistry was hugely lauded
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam worked together in this military action film which was based on the 2016 Uri attacks
Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu were paired in this romantic drama directed by Anurag Kashyap
Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starred together in the horror drama
Vicky Kaushal's portrayal as Kiara's husband in this anthology segment directed by Karan Johar was huge applauded
Though not a box-office hit, his pairing with Manushi Chillar got positive feedback
His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan in this romantic-comedy drama was very fresh pairing and looked great on-screen