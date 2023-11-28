Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 co-stars of Ranbir Kapoor

Entertainment
'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with Deepika Padukone to 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna, here's a list of co-stars that Ranbir Kapoor has worked with
This was Ranbir Kapoor's debut flim, in which he was paired with Sonam Kapoor. The movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Starring opposite Konkona Sen Sharma in this Ayan Mukherjee directorial, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a college going careless rich brat
Ranbir Kapoor was paired opposite Katrina Kaif in this romantic-comedy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi
In this Imtiaz Ali directorial, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a musician. His chemistry with Nargis Fakri was hugely lauded
In this heartwarming Anurag Basu film, Ranbir Kapoor was cast with Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz
Ranbir Kapoor has been paired opposite to Rashmika Mandanna, working for first time alongside, trailer has created huge buzz, there's anticipation of pair being a hit one already
Ayan Mukerji directed this romantic drama, where Ranbir starred alongside Deepika Padukone