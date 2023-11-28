Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 co-stars of Ranbir Kapoor

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with Deepika Padukone to 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna, here's a list of co-stars that Ranbir Kapoor has worked with

Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya

This was Ranbir Kapoor's debut flim, in which he was paired with Sonam Kapoor. The movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Konkona Sen Sharma

Starring opposite Konkona Sen Sharma in this Ayan Mukherjee directorial, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a college going careless rich brat

Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ranbir Kapoor was paired opposite Katrina Kaif in this romantic-comedy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

Nargis Fakri in Rockstar

In this Imtiaz Ali directorial, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a musician. His chemistry with Nargis Fakri was hugely lauded

Priyanka Chopra in Barfi

In this heartwarming Anurag Basu film, Ranbir Kapoor was cast with Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor has been paired opposite to Rashmika Mandanna, working for first time alongside, trailer has created huge buzz, there's anticipation of pair being a hit one already

Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji directed this romantic drama, where Ranbir starred alongside Deepika Padukone

