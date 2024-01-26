SPOTTED: Parineeti Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor; celebs elevate style

Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra accompanied with husband Raghav Chaddha, Shraddha Kapoor, Zareen Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check out their looks
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a pink tank top and light pastel blue jacket at Mumbai airport
Zareen Khan was spotted at Khar in a sunshine yellow top and white pants
Parineeti Chopra was spotted with husband Raghav Chaddha at Bandra. Parineeti was in a white and ivory dress and Raghav donned a black shirt paired with brown pants
Yami Gautam was spotted at Bandra with family. She was seen wearing a red Salwar Suit
Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a yellow salwar suit at Siddhi Vinayak Temple
Raashii Khanna was spotted in a blue silk dress outside a restaurant at Bandra
Shankar Mahadevan was clicked in a grey t-shirt and black pants at Mumbai Airport