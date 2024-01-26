Entertainment

SPOTTED: Parineeti Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor; celebs elevate style

Parineeti Chopra accompanied with husband Raghav Chaddha, Shraddha Kapoor, Zareen Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check out their looks

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a pink tank top and light pastel blue jacket at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan was spotted at Khar in a sunshine yellow top and white pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha

Parineeti Chopra was spotted with husband Raghav Chaddha at Bandra. Parineeti was in a white and ivory dress and Raghav donned a black shirt paired with brown pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam was spotted at Bandra with family. She was seen wearing a red Salwar Suit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a yellow salwar suit at Siddhi Vinayak Temple

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna was spotted in a blue silk dress outside a restaurant at Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan was clicked in a grey t-shirt and black pants at Mumbai Airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
