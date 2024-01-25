Entertainment
Actress all set to begin her musical career
Over the years, Parineeti Chopra has not only proved her acting prowess but also her singing talent by singing various songs in her flicks.
Now, Parineeti is planning to begin her career in the music industry and has signed up with Entertainment Consultant LLP.
This famous entity is a subsidiary of TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management, which represent some of the country's most prominent musical performers.
Parineeti's sole management will now be handled by TM Talent Management, confirming her entry into the music business and will have a live concert soon.
Parineeti, who is trained in classical music, is now making her musical endeavors public, guaranteeing her followers an even greater level of delight.
To name a few, 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari', 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' from 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', 'Matlabi Yariyan' from 'The Girl On the Train'.