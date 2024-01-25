Entertainment

Rakul Preet to Karishma Tanna: Celebrities slay in fashionable attires

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Malaika Arora

For her gym session, Malaika Arora opted for a t-shirt and skin-fit lower.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen in an all-black look as they arrived at 'Figther' screening.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh looked beautiful in a blue oversized long shirt and shorts.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looked cool in a white shirt and denim cargo pants as she attened 'Figther' screening.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher attended the film 'Figther' screening last night. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan arrived with his girlfriend and actress and singer Saba Azad at 'Fighter' screening. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla
