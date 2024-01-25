Did Shah Rukh Khan's visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Know Truth

Entertainment
A viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan entering a temple amid high security, but not at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
At the Ram Temple opening, SRK was absent. The video may be misinterpreted or from a different temple visit as the context provided in the viral content is inaccurate.
The viral video falsely claims that the Dunki star visited Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
The video shows King Khan wearing a white dhoti-kurta and stepping into a temple with the subtitles "Jai Shree Ram" and "Shah Rukh Khan aa gaye Ayodhya".
The video is from the 58-year-old's visit to the Tirumala temple in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh in September 2023.