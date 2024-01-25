Entertainment

Did Shah Rukh Khan's visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Know Truth

A viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan entering a temple amid high security, but not at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Image credits: Twitter

At the Ram Temple opening, SRK was absent. The video may be misinterpreted or from a different temple visit as the context provided in the viral content is inaccurate. 

Image credits: Twitter

The viral video falsely claims that the Dunki star visited Ayodhya for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Image credits: Twitter

The video shows King Khan wearing a white dhoti-kurta and stepping into a temple with the subtitles "Jai Shree Ram" and "Shah Rukh Khan aa gaye Ayodhya". 

Image credits: Social Media

The video is from the 58-year-old's visit to the Tirumala temple in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh in September 2023. 

Image credits: Instagram
