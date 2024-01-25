Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa calls out Ankita Lokhande

Entertainment
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa took to her Instagram stories to express her anger with Ankita Lokhande.
She said Ankita borrowed Mannara's attire for a recent press appearance and afterward spoke wrong about her in front of the media.
While many supported Mitali, some social media users reminded her that Ankita had previously also given her clothes to Mannara.
“This is so cheap of Mannara's sister and you too, Mannara wore Ankita clothes too.” wrote a user in the comment section.
Mitali claimed that the sliver and white saree worn by Ankita Lokhande is the one she sent for her sister Mannara.
It all began when Ankita became uncomfortable with her husband Vicky Jain's closeness with Mannara.
At the press conference, Ankita claimed that Mannara teased her by asking questions to Vicky about her dressings.