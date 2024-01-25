Entertainment

Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa calls out Ankita Lokhande

Image credits: Instagram

Mitali Handa angry with Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa took to her Instagram stories to express her anger with Ankita Lokhande.

Image credits: Instagram

Mitali's post

She said Ankita borrowed Mannara's attire for a recent press appearance and afterward spoke wrong about her in front of the media.

Image credits: Instagram

Netizens react

While many supported Mitali, some social media users reminded her that Ankita had previously also given her clothes to  Mannara.

Image credits: Instagram

Netizens slam Mitali for her post

“This is so cheap of Mannara's sister and you too, Mannara wore Ankita clothes too.” wrote a user in the comment section.

Image credits: Instagram

The borrowed saree

Mitali claimed that the sliver and white saree worn by Ankita Lokhande is the one she sent for her sister Mannara.

Image credits: Instagram

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's fight

It all began when Ankita became uncomfortable with her husband Vicky Jain's closeness with Mannara.

Image credits: Instagram

The press conference

At the press conference, Ankita claimed that Mannara teased her by asking questions to Vicky about her dressings.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One