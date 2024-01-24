Entertainment

Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs in the city

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in a pink suit as she was seen at the press conference of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside Mumbai airport in a white ensemble.

Image credits: Virender chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful in an orange sharara suit as she attended the press conference of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted in a white shirt and blue denim pants as she went out with her son Arhaan Khan.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Karan Johar

Karan Johar was spotted in a long black trench coat at Mumbai airport.

Image credits: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was seen in the city in a green shirt and jeans.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone were seen in an all-black outfit as they attended the special Screening of their film 'Fighter'.

Image credits: Virender Chawla
