Spotted: Katrina Kaif to Siddhanth Chaturvedi; celebs exude glamour

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora, and more grace the city streets, elevating the fashion scene with their stylish presence.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted in the city. She donned a grey crop-top with baggy blue jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted for a shoot in a beautiful green body-con dress. She posed elegantly for the picture.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was spotted in the city for a shoor in a beautiful light peach dress, as she smiled for the photo.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin was spotted in the city in gym clothes with white sports bra and shorts.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone

Sunny LEone was spotted at the airport wearing a simple grey sweatshirt with blue denims.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted at the airport in a stylish brown shirt paired iwth blue denims.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was spotted outside an airport. She donned a long khaki colour blazer over black turtle-neck top and black trousers.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
