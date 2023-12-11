Spotted: Katrina Kaif to Siddhanth Chaturvedi; celebs exude glamour

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora, and more grace the city streets, elevating the fashion scene with their stylish presence.
Kriti Sanon was spotted in the city. She donned a grey crop-top with baggy blue jeans.
Malaika Arora was spotted for a shoot in a beautiful green body-con dress. She posed elegantly for the picture.
Shilpa Shetty was spotted in the city for a shoor in a beautiful light peach dress, as she smiled for the photo.
Neha Bhasin was spotted in the city in gym clothes with white sports bra and shorts.
Sunny LEone was spotted at the airport wearing a simple grey sweatshirt with blue denims.
Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted at the airport in a stylish brown shirt paired iwth blue denims.
Katrina Kaif was spotted outside an airport. She donned a long khaki colour blazer over black turtle-neck top and black trousers.