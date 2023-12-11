101st Birth Anniversary of Dilip Kumar: 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
Dilip Kumar, often referred to as the 'Tragedy King'. On his birth anniversary, here are seven of his best movies that showcase his exceptional talent
This epic historical drama is considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Prince Salim is memorable
Directed by Bimal Roy, this classic adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel features Dilip Kumar as the tragic character Devdas
In this B.R. Chopra-directed film, Dilip Kumar plays the role of a tongawala (horse-cart driver) named Shankar. The movie explores the theme of man versus machine
Directed by Nitin Bose, this film features Dilip Kumar as Ganga and his real-life brother Nasir Khan as Jamuna. It's a story of two brothers on opposite sides of the law
Directed by Mehboob Khan, this film is known for its progressive theme. Dilip Kumar's performance as a man caught in a love triangle
In this film directed by Tapi Chanakya, Dilip Kumar plays a double role as identical twins separated at birth. The film is a delightful blend of drama and comedy