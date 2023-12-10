Entertainment

SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt to Siddhant Chaturvedi ; celebs elevate style bar

Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sunny Leone were spotted in the city elevating style game

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Palak Tiwari

Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari was clicked outside a popular spot in Mumbai. She was seen posing and smiling for the cameras

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Orry

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was spotted at a party in stunning Indian attire. Orry was seen posing and smiling for the cameras

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a red dress at an event. She was seen posing and smiling for the cameras

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma was spotted in a printed funky shirt and white pants for an event in the city

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was clicked outside Mumbai airport in blue denim and a white-grey shirt

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted in a white and red jacket at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a white suit for an event in the city on Sunday morning

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at Bandra in a grey t-shirt and grey denims looking dapper

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One