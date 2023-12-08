Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar; celebs elevate the style bar

Entertainment
Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan and other were spotted in the city elevating the fashion game.
Sunny Leone was spotted at an event. She was looking stunning in an embellished body con colourful dress with aplunging neckline.
Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city. She was donning a chik white shirt paired with baggy white pants.
Shamita Shetty was spotted in the city in a sober blue midi dress with colourful embroidery. She wore her hear in a mid-high bun.
Kareen Kapoor was spotted in the city wearing a black spaghetti-top paired with straight-fit blue jeanz.
Karan Johar was spotted in the city. He was looking dapper in a white-blue jacket. He complemented his look with black colour shades.
Pooja Hedge was spotted at the airport. She was wearinga grey blazer over white crop-top and ripped blue jeanz.