Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Bobby Deol; celebs exude glamour

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor graced Anupama Chopra's roundtable discussion show in a fashion-forward ensemble, sporting a stylish red blazer jacket paired with loose-fitting grey trousers.
Vijay Verma was sighted in Mumbai, showcasing his fashion flair in a chic purple merch-printed T-shirt paired elegantly with black pants.
Karishma Tanna was seen outisde gym in a simple grey spaghetti-top paired with tight fitted jogger pants.
Vikrant Massey was seen at Anupama Chopra's round table discussion, donning a two-piece suit featuring a blue blazer paired with grey formal pants and a white shirt.
Shanaya Kapoor was photographed in Mumbai, dressed in a maroon ensemble that featured a sleeveless spaghetti top paired with pants.
Bobby Deol looked dapper at an event, exuding style in a black full-sleeve sweatshirt paired with black pants. His ensemble was complemented by a stylish silver pendant.
Karan Johar was seen in a chic all-black outfit, comprising a white-printed black shirt, a sleek black long jacket, and matching black pants, showcasing his signature style.