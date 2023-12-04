Entertainment

Jaaved Jaffrey 60th birthday: 7 best roles of the actor

From the hilarious host of "Takeshi's Castle" to versatile roles in iconic films, delve into the Jaaved Jaffrey's best performances on his birthday.

Double Dhamaal

In the comedy film "Dhamaal," Jaaved Jaffrey played the character of Manav Shrivastav. Jaaved's performance as Manav contributed to the overall comic flavor of the movie.

3 Idiots

Jaaved Jaffrey soared to fame as the lively host of "Takeshi's Castle," infusing the Japanese game show adaptation with his witty commentary and spontaneous humor.

Singh is Kinng

In this action-comedy film, Jaaved Jaffrey had a supporting role. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, showcased Javed's versatility in handling various genres.

Shaurya

Jaaved Jaffrey had a small yet impactful role as real Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad in this critically acclaimed film. His emotional performance in the climax was noteworthy.

Salaam Namaste

Jaaved Jaffrey reprised his role as Manav Shrivastav in the sequel to "Dhamaal." Once again, his comedic timing and expressions added to the laughter quotient of the film.

Dhamaal

"Shaurya" is a courtroom drama where Jaaved Jaffrey played the character of Major Akash Kapoor. He brought a serious and intense dimension to his role.

Takeshi's Castle (TV Show) - Dubbing Role

In this romantic comedy film, Jaaved Jaffrey had a supporting role. Salaam Namaste starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. Javed's performance added a comic touch to the narrative.

