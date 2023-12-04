Entertainment
From the hilarious host of "Takeshi's Castle" to versatile roles in iconic films, delve into the Jaaved Jaffrey's best performances on his birthday.
In the comedy film "Dhamaal," Jaaved Jaffrey played the character of Manav Shrivastav. Jaaved's performance as Manav contributed to the overall comic flavor of the movie.
Jaaved Jaffrey soared to fame as the lively host of "Takeshi's Castle," infusing the Japanese game show adaptation with his witty commentary and spontaneous humor.
In this action-comedy film, Jaaved Jaffrey had a supporting role. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, showcased Javed's versatility in handling various genres.
Jaaved Jaffrey had a small yet impactful role as real Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad in this critically acclaimed film. His emotional performance in the climax was noteworthy.
Jaaved Jaffrey reprised his role as Manav Shrivastav in the sequel to "Dhamaal." Once again, his comedic timing and expressions added to the laughter quotient of the film.
"Shaurya" is a courtroom drama where Jaaved Jaffrey played the character of Major Akash Kapoor. He brought a serious and intense dimension to his role.
In this romantic comedy film, Jaaved Jaffrey had a supporting role. Salaam Namaste starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. Javed's performance added a comic touch to the narrative.