Eat, Pray, Love to Cast Away: 7 movies that promote Solitude

'Eat, Pray, Love' to 'Cast Away,' these seven films navigate the transformative power of solitude

Cast Away

This film follows the story of a FedEx executive (played by Tom Hanks) who becomes stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash

Into the Wild

This film is based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who gives up his worldly possessions to live a life of solitude in the Alaskan wilderness

Moon

Moon is a sci-fi film that follows a man played by Sam Rockwell who experiences solitude while working alone on a lunar base

Her

Her tells the story of a man (Joaquin Phoenix) who develops a deep emotional connection with an artificial intelligence operating system voiced by Scarlett Johansson

A Man Escaped

This French film is based on the true story of a French Resistance fighter's escape from a German prison during World War II

Eat Pray Love

The story revolves around a woman's journey of self-discovery and personal growth through solo travel and introspection

Wild

Reese Witherspoon stars as Cheryl, a woman who embarks on a solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail as a way to cope with personal loss and find herself

