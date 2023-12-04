Entertainment

'Rockstar' to 'Barfi': Ranbir Kapoor's best performances

'Barfi'

Ranbir Kapoor played the endearing character of Barfi, a deaf-mute young man and his portrayal was praised for its nuanced expressions, showcasing his versatility as an actor. 

'Sanju'

Ranbir Kapoor played actor Sanjay Dutt in this biographical film in which he earned accolades for his dedication and transformation into the character.

'Wake Up Sid'

In this coming-of-age film, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Siddharth Mehra, a carefree young man who discovers his passion and direction in life. 

'Rockstar'

In this Imtiaz Ali-directed film, Ranbir Kapoor's performance as an aspiring musician who undergoes emotional turmoil and transformation earned him widespread praise.

'Raajneeti'

In this political drama, Ranbir Kapoor was a dynamic, ambitious politician and complex character dealing with family politics and power struggles was well-received.

