Inception to Memento: 7 psychological thrillers to blow your mind

Inception to Memento, 7 mind-bending psychological thrillers immerse viewers in intricate plots
Prisoners is a gripping mystery-thriller about the abduction of two young girls and the lengths their families go to in order to find them
This psychological thriller follows the intense journey of a ballet dancer played by Natalie Portman as she strives for perfection in her art
This film is known for its unexpected twist ending. A child psychologist treats a young boy who claims to see dead people
This film delves into the psychological struggles of the protagonist, blurring the lines between reality and his alter ego
Yet another Christopher Nolan film, The Prestige is a gripping tale of rivalry and obsession between two magicians in the 19th century
Another Nolan masterpiece, Memento tells the story of a man with short-term memory loss trying to solve the mystery of his wife's murder
Directed by Christopher Nolan, this mind-bending film explores the concept of dreams within dreams, blurring the line between reality and imagination