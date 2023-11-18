Entertainment

Maleficient to Harley Quinn: 7 most misunderstood villains

From Maleficent's betrayed love to Harley Quinn's traumatic past, these 7 villains defy stereotypes

Image credits: IMDB

Maleficent

Maleficent is given a more sympathetic backstory, revealing her love for the land and betrayal by those she trusted. This version of Maleficent challenges the traditional narrative

Image credits: IMDB

The Queen of Hearts

The Queen of Hearts is known for her impulsive and irrational behavior. But some interpretations suggest that her actions may stem from a fear of losing control in Wonderland

Image credits: IMDB

Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn's character is seen as a villain due to her association with the Joker. Some argue that her manipulation and abuse at the hands of the Joker elicits sympathy

Image credits: IMDB

Ursula from The Little Mermaid

Ursula is often portrayed as a villain, but some argue that she represents a marginalized and disenfranchised character

Image credits: IMDB

Frankenstein's Monster

The creature is a tragic figure created by Victor Frankenstein. Despite his monstrous appearance, the creature is portrayed as intelligent and sensitive

Image credits: IMDB

Dolores Umbridge of The Harry Potter

While Umbridge is an antagonist in the Harry Potter series, some argue that her strict adherence to authority and rules stems from a desire for order in a dangerous world

Image credits: IMDB
