Maleficient to Harley Quinn: 7 most misunderstood villains

Entertainment
From Maleficent's betrayed love to Harley Quinn's traumatic past, these 7 villains defy stereotypes
Maleficent is given a more sympathetic backstory, revealing her love for the land and betrayal by those she trusted. This version of Maleficent challenges the traditional narrative
The Queen of Hearts is known for her impulsive and irrational behavior. But some interpretations suggest that her actions may stem from a fear of losing control in Wonderland
Harley Quinn's character is seen as a villain due to her association with the Joker. Some argue that her manipulation and abuse at the hands of the Joker elicits sympathy
Ursula is often portrayed as a villain, but some argue that she represents a marginalized and disenfranchised character
The creature is a tragic figure created by Victor Frankenstein. Despite his monstrous appearance, the creature is portrayed as intelligent and sensitive
While Umbridge is an antagonist in the Harry Potter series, some argue that her strict adherence to authority and rules stems from a desire for order in a dangerous world