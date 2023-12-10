Entertainment

6 Indian web series to cheer your mood

Engineering Girls Season 3

This slice-of-life series focuses on the Mishra family's everyday experiences, showcasing the humor and warmth in their mundane lives. 

Aspirants

A comedy-drama series centered around a married couple navigating the challenges and humor in their everyday lives. 
 

Bhootiyagiri Season 2

This comedy-drama series follows the lives of three female engineering students, highlighting their experiences, friendships, and aspirations. 

Decoupled

While primarily a drama series, 'Aspirants' incorporates humor and light-hearted moments and offers a blend of comedy and emotional storytelling. 

Gullak Season 3

'Bhootiyagiri Season 2' is a comedy-drama web series that follows the quirky misadventures of Dilawar Rana as he tries to manage a haunted hotel, 'Bhool Bhulaiya'.

Mind the Malhotras Season 2

This series revolves around a couple navigating their separation while continuing to live together due to various circumstances.

