Interstellar to Mirage: 7 sci-fi movies that unravel mystery of time

Embark on a time-bending journey with these seven sci-fi masterpieces, each unraveling temporal complexities uniquely.
Rian Johnson's dystopian thriller introduces a world where hitmen eliminate targets sent from the future, raising questions about destiny and free will in a suspenseful narrative.
Shane Carruth's indie gem navigates the paradoxes of time travel, creating a labyrinthine narrative that demands multiple viewings to fully grasp its intricate web of causality.
It crafts a gripping time-travel tale where a mother connects with the past through a mysterious mirror, altering destinies to save lives.
It blends science fiction with intense action as Tom Cruise's character relives the same day over and over during an alien invasion. The film has a unique take on time loops.
Directed by Terry Gilliam, "12 Monkeys" is a dystopian tale of time travel, a deadly virus, and the quest to prevent a global catastrophe.
Spierig Brothers' time-travel masterpiece blurs identity, challenges preconceptions, and weaves a gripping narrative of self-discovery across temporal landscapes.
Christopher Nolan returns with a visually stunning epic that explores the effects of relativity on time, combining hard science with emotional storytelling.