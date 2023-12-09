Entertainment

Interstellar to Mirage: 7 sci-fi movies that unravel mystery of time

Embark on a time-bending journey with these seven sci-fi masterpieces, each unraveling temporal complexities uniquely.

Image credits: IMDb

Looper (2012)

Rian Johnson's dystopian thriller introduces a world where hitmen eliminate targets sent from the future, raising questions about destiny and free will in a suspenseful narrative.

Image credits: IMDb

Primer (2004)

Shane Carruth's indie gem navigates the paradoxes of time travel, creating a labyrinthine narrative that demands multiple viewings to fully grasp its intricate web of causality.

Image credits: IMDb

Mirage (2018)

It crafts a gripping time-travel tale where a mother connects with the past through a mysterious mirror, altering destinies to save lives.

Image credits: IMDb

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

It blends science fiction with intense action as Tom Cruise's character relives the same day over and over during an alien invasion. The film has a unique take on time loops. 

Image credits: IMDb

12 Monkeys (1995)

Directed by Terry Gilliam, "12 Monkeys" is a dystopian tale of time travel, a deadly virus, and the quest to prevent a global catastrophe.

Image credits: IMDb

Predestination (2014)

Spierig Brothers' time-travel masterpiece blurs identity, challenges preconceptions, and weaves a gripping narrative of self-discovery across temporal landscapes.

Image credits: IMDb

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan returns with a visually stunning epic that explores the effects of relativity on time, combining hard science with emotional storytelling.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One