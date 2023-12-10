Happy Birthday Jayaram: Top 7 films of Padma Shri awardee

Entertainment
A young man marries a Tamil girl, and because he is afraid of his family, he takes her in as a servant. When his older brothers start to fall for her, problems arise.
The tale of three childhood friends and how one friend's love alters their lives.
A satire of modern Kerala politics in which brothers become local leaders of competing parties, causing their elderly and formerly proud parents anguish.
The family of Old Kochu Thresia finds her childish behavior annoying. With a practical young man named Reji, she makes an uncommon companion who complies with her requests.
A girl admitted to the hospital following a catastrophic injury loses memory of her past. When she falls in love and feels secure in his company, she ceases to care about the past.
Three people had their lives impacted by a pub singer; as a result of a string of unfortunate events, they all end up together while on holiday in Malaysia.
Because her brothers pamper Kunju Lakshmi, she may feel a little arrogant. Shivashankaran, a peon, decides to discipline her when she accuses him of mistreating her.