Entertainment

Demon Slayer 4 to Naruto-7 Anime shows to watch on OTT

Here are seven options with engaging plots, exciting action, and memorable characters.

Image credits: Poster

One Piece on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu

Follow the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

Image credits: Poster

Naruto on Crunchyroll and Hulu

Join Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming his village's strongest ninja and leader, on a journey filled with action, friendship, and self-discovery. 

Image credits: Poster

Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu

This anime follows humanity's fight against Titans. From violent action, detailed world-building, and fascinating characters, it's a must-see for Demon Slayer. aficionados.

Image credits: Poster

Fairy Tail on Crunchyroll and Funimation

Join the members of the Fairy Tail guild as they take on various missions and face powerful foes in the magical land of Fiore. 

Image credits: Poster

Black Clover on Crunchyroll and Funimation

Follow Asta and Yuno, two orphans with dreams of becoming the Wizard King, as they navigate a world filled with magic and challenges. 

Image credits: Poster

Hunter x Hunter on Netflix and Crunchyroll

Follow Gon Freecss as he embarks on becoming a Hunter and finding his father. "Hunter x Hunter" offers a richly developed world, complex characters, and intense battles.
 

Image credits: Poster
Find Next One