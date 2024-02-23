REVEALED: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has 17 phones?

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the world's biggest superstars and throughout his lengthy career, the actor has garnered a large fan base, both in India and around the world.
The 'King Khan' of Bollywood has gone a long way in Bollywood and when he first began performing, he was immensely assisted by Vivek Vaswani.
However, in an interview, actor, producer, and writer Vivek Vaswani talked about his bond with SRK and also revealed that he has 17 phones.
Vivek said that he hadn't seen Shah Rukh Khan in a while and narrated an incident when he called the actor to congratulate him for 'Jawan' success.
"He has 17 phones, and I have one number. If he picks it up only then I can talk. I called him after Jawan, but he didn’t pick up," said Vivek.
"When I was in the shower, he called, which I didn’t pick up. He is traveling all the time. He also has responsibilities. He runs an empire, so I am okay," Viviek concluded.